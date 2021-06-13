Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,259 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.8% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,587,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,264,346. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.37. The company has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

