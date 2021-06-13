QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.39 Million

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report sales of $150.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.70 million to $152.32 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $131.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $612.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $622.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $694.70 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

QTS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.