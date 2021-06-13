QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report sales of $150.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.70 million to $152.32 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $131.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $612.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $622.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $694.70 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

QTS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.