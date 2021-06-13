Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

WY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.89. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after acquiring an additional 854,081 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after acquiring an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $332,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

