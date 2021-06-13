Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Boosted by Raymond James

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.94. Newmont has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

