Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.65 Million

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce sales of $122.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.06 million. Q2 posted sales of $97.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $496.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.97 million to $498.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $601.26 million, with estimates ranging from $578.05 million to $613.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $417,193.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,288.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,337,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,463,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.