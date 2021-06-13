Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Issued By B. Riley

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

FSTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F-star Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.82.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

