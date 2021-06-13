Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,114 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $79.82 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

