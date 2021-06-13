Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $190.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

