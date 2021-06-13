Purus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for 2.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,463,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $549,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $140.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.13. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.