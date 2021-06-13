Pundi X Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $858.99 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.01 or 0.00793807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.01 or 0.08205061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00085728 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

