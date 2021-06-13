Public Storage Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Public Storage has a payout ratio of 103.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Public Storage to earn $12.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

PSA stock opened at $295.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $296.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.14.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

