Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $61.80 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.