Public Mint (MINT) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $239,652.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057573 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001409 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

