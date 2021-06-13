PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 274.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,187 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of PTC worth $25,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,412 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PTC by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC opened at $136.42 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.