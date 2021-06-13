PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the May 13th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BKRKF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.37.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
