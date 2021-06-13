PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the May 13th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BKRKF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Singapore, Timor Leste, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company offers current and savings accounts; time deposits; vehicle, home, micro business, working capital, investment, food, warehouse receipt, partnership, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as loans for borrowers/debtors; and supply chain financing solutions.

