Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGAOY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proximus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Proximus alerts:

BGAOY stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2888 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.