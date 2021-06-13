Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGAOY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proximus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
BGAOY stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22.
Proximus Company Profile
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.
