Provision Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVHO) Short Interest Up 106.4% in May

Provision Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVHO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PVHO stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 194,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,053. Provision has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get Provision alerts:

About Provision

Provision Holding, Inc focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Provision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.