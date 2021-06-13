Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 235.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSEC shares. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

PSEC opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

