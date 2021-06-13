PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.08. 226,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,922. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01. PROG has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PROG will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

