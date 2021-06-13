PRIZM Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $536,428.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. PRIZM has a market cap of $45.55 million and $536,428.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003209 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000215 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,769,706,766 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

