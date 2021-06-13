Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Up 202.6% in May

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 202.6% from the May 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

USMC opened at $39.03 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000.

