Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.73 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

