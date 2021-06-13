Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at $35,189,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 727,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter worth about $10,153,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meredith by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,082,000 after purchasing an additional 377,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Meredith by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 265,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

MDP opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $43.15.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

