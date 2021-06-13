Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.08 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 73,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,588,000 after buying an additional 1,198,140 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,164,000. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after buying an additional 578,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,584,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

