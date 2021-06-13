Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,817. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $65.48 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

