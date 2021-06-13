Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Ferro worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Ferro by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ferro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 948,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferro by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

FOE opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.28.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOE. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

