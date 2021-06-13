Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 388,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

