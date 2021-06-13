Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $10.84 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,430.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,313.96. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,441.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

