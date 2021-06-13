Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

