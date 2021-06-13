Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys 6,940 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pentair by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after buying an additional 179,115 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 124.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Pentair by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.25. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.