Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 5,270 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. STERIS makes up approximately 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in STERIS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,505,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in STERIS by 1,335.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 100,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 93,263 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $198.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

