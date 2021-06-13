Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRMW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,578.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.