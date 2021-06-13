Primas Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Primas has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $6.65 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.96 or 0.00451818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

