Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Premier Financial Bancorp stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $266.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 28.75%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $546,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.