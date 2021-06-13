Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

