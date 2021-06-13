Premier Asset Management LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

NYSE EME opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.93.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.