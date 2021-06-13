Premier Asset Management LLC Has $386,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $102.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

