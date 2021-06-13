Premier Asset Management LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chase in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chase in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chase by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chase by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $109,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,720.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $133,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $397,222. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01. Chase Co. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $957.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $68.45 million during the quarter.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

