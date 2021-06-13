Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

