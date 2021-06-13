Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,910 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $147.69 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

