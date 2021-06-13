Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,002 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after buying an additional 779,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth about $32,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLHR has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

