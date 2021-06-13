Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Preferred Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Preferred Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of -22.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $556.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.