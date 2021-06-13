Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in May

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Prada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

PRDSY stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Prada has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

