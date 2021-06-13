PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post $258.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.08 million. PRA Group reported sales of $271.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.59 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PRAA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 102,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,967. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PRA Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 142,590 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in PRA Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 221,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PRA Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,840 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.