PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,383 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of PotlatchDeltic worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $3,694,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

