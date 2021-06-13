Populous 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.73 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004733 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $90.20 million and $4.73 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.00782403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00085226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.95 or 0.08081718 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

