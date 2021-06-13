PolySwarm (NCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.44 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $7,525.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.32 or 0.00791047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.46 or 0.08344301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086945 BTC.

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

