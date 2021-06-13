Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Achieves $183,140.05

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Playkey has a total market cap of $183,140.05 and approximately $84,515.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 46% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00022053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.89 or 0.00788686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.31 or 0.08288300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00086964 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

