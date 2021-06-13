PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $219.14 Million

Analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to announce $219.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.50 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $232.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after buying an additional 87,937 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 146.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 308,701 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PJT opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

