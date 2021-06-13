Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 251 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $240.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $171.27 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.